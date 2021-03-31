Firefighters battle blaze at Laguna Hills house where suspect was barricaded

Orange County firefighters battled a blaze at a large house in Laguna Hills amid a barricade situation Wednesday.

Deputies were called at 10:30 a.m. to 27716 Greenfield Drive for a dispute, said Jaimee Blashaw of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

It appears the original call was about a family dispute, but it may have been a dispute between neighbors, said Gail Krause, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

"When (deputies) arrived they tried to make contact but the door was locked and they noticed the smoke and open flames," Krause said.

Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were in a "defensive posture," having to pour water on the flaming house from a distance while a resident was barricaded in the home, Krause said.

Crews managed to put the fire out and keep it from spreading while deputies safely evacuated nearby homes, Krause said.

The fire caused significant damage to the house.

Neighbors alerted deputies to the suspect, who was taken into custody nearby at about noon, she said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

