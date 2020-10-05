Fire truck involved in crash while responding to 911 call; 2 firefighters, 1 civilian transported

article

A Los Angeles County Fire Department engine was involved in a traffic crash Monday morning while responding to a 911 call, authorities said.

The LAFD fire engine collided with a red pickup truck just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Roscoe Blvd. in Winnetka. It was unclear what caused the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, LAFD said in a press release. Two firefighters were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining two firefighters received a 'first care' evaluation but did not require transport to the hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

