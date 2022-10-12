Fire rips through Norwalk strip mall

Crews are working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a strip mall in Norwalk overnight.

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to an area near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, the building that houses several businesses was raging with flames, and a second alarm was immediately declared to call in additional resources.

The weather conditions made it difficult for crews as thunder and lightning continue to strike the area. At one point, firefighters were pulled down from the ladders for safety reasons.

The 11000 block of Rosecrans remains closed for the firefight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

