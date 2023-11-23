Fire breaks out at North Hollywood cannabis growing operation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Overhead a fire at a cannabis growing operation in North Hollywood, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (SkyFOX).

Firefighters Thursday knocked down a greater alarm structure fire at a one-story commercial building in North Hollywood that housed a cannabis growing operation, authorities said.

Fire crews were called at 4:46 a.m. to 5708 N. Cahuenga Blvd. where they found smoke coming from the building's roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 87 firefighters nearly 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, Humphrey said. The greater alarm blaze was confined within the premises and ventilation system.

No injuries were reported and the legal status of the growing operation is under investigation, he said.

No further information is available at this time.