Fire intentionally set to dumpster outside popular Sherman Oaks restaurant

Cameras caught the moment a fire was intentionally set outside the popular Mexican restaurant Casa Vega.

Business owners in Sherman Oaks say it's just the latest in a growing problem with vagrants targeting the area.

"This is a chronic issue in this town of transients and vagrants lighting dumpsters on fire and small businesses paying the price," said Casa Vega owner Cristy Vega.

Surveillance video shows at least two people near the dumpster. As they start to walk away, flames erupt. About a few minutes later, someone wearing a vest, walks towards the dumpster and tries to stop the flames before fire engines arrive.

It is being investigated as arson.

"I was patrolling and I saw the smoke coming," said Robert Tomlinson with the California Association of Neighborhood Watch. He was the man on video wearing the vest, trying to stop the fire.

Many business owners say they are scared and need help.

"We really feel that we're on our own, that nobody is here to help us with these issues," Vega added.

She said if homeless or mental health groups were called it would almost take "an act of Congress" to get police and fire to respond if no one was injured.

Last year, an arson fire destroyed a beloved flower shop in the area. The woman who was arrested is also suspected of starting multiple other fires in the area.

Business owners say arson fires are just a small part of the problem… and are constantly dealing with the homeless.