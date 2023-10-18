Woman released on LA's zero bail charged with arson, attempted murder following series of fires

A woman was taken into custody and accused of intentionally setting a series of fires in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles overnight. She had been arrested previously, approximately a week ago, but was released as part of Los Angeles County's new zero cash bail policy.

Jacqueline Whatley, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly setting multiple fires. She's facing attempted murder charges for the fires that destroyed a business, a home and even an occupied tent.

The first was set Tuesday night. Crews were called out to Mark's Garden just after 11:15 p.m. to a one-story floral shop on W. Ventura Boulevard that was set ablaze.

Officials said the fire started outside then spread indoors.

Less than three hours later, just after 2 a.m., another fire was reported at a one-story home on N. Nagle Avenue. The owner of the home told FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez that he is lucky his son noticed flames outside the front door when he got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Additionally, similar fires involving vegetation, garbage and debris were also set overnight – including one in a car and one in a tent with people inside.

Police called all the fires "suspicious." Whatley was later identified and arrested.

After Whatley's arrest Wednesday, it came to light that she had been arrested just last weekend, for allegedly ramming a car into a Coffee Bean and a sushi restaurant in Los Feliz. The vehicle she was allegedly driving at the time was engulfed in flames as she was taken into custody.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Whatley was arrested for vandalism, which falls under LA County's new no cash bail policy. Because of that, Whatley was released shortly after her arrest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

LA County District Attorney George Gascón's office told Gonzalez that Whatley's vandalism arrest last weekend was a case the office returned to the LAPD for further investigation, and that it was the LAPD who labeled the alleged ramming incidents as vandalism.

Whatley is now being held on $1 million bail.