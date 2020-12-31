One person airlifted following crash off PCH in Malibu

article

Fire crews on Thursday conducted a rescue effort off the Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road in Malibu where two people reportedly became trapped inside their vehicle after plunging at least 200 feet, officials said.

One victim was airlifted from the scene and was then transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The victim's status is currently unknown.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.