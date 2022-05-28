Fire causes roof collapse at commercial building in North Hollywood

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a building in North Hollywood Saturday evening.

Reports of the fire at the one-story commercial building in the 6800 block of N. Troost Avenue came in shortly after 5 p.m. SkyFOX was live on the scene as crews battled the blaze. Firefighters could be seen shooting the hose into the fire coming out of the roof. Crews were originally on the offensive, according to LAFD, before part of the roof collapsed near the front of the building.

After the roof collapse, all firefighters were accounted for and no one was reported injured.

Shortly after 6 p.m., LAFD reported that good progress had been made against the blaze, and that the crews on the scene were now just focused on mitigating hot spots.