Fire breaks out along I-5 near Grapevine

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out along Interstate 5 in Kern County.

The so-called ‘Shell Fire’ ignited Sunday evening near the I-5 and Grapevine Rd., just north of Frazier Park.

The fire has so far burned 380 acres, according to Cal Fire. There is no word if traffic on the I-5 has been impacted.

However, images from SkyFOX showed traffic flowing as normal around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story

