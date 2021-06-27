Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out along I-5 near Grapevine

Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11
article

KERN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out along Interstate 5 in Kern County. 

The so-called ‘Shell Fire’ ignited Sunday evening near the I-5 and Grapevine Rd., just north of Frazier Park.

Firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 5 near Grapevine

The fire has so far burned 380 acres, according to Cal Fire. There is no word if traffic on the I-5 has been impacted. 

However, images from SkyFOX showed traffic flowing as normal around 6:30 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 


This is a developing story 
 