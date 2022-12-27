The "Find My iPhone" feature is being credited by crews involved in the rescue of a woman who crashed her car on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino County mountains, plunging 200 feet below.

It happened Monday north of 40th Street just after 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Crews responding to a 911 call reporting the crash were able to go down the side of the mountain to the victim, a woman suffering from serious injuries, officials said.

A rope system was used to lift the victim and rescuers up from the scene of the crash to a waiting ambulance that took the woman to the hospital, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the woman was likely leaving a family party on the evening of Christmas and had crashed her car overnight. Concerned family members who weren't able to contact the woman the following morning used the "Find My iPhone" feature to track her location and relay that information to authorities.

No other information was immediately available.