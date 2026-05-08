Cosm Los Angeles to feature FIFA World Cup 2026 matches: See the dates

The Brief Southern California fans can experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 in "Shared Reality" at Cosm’s Hollywood Park venue, located right next to SoFi Stadium. The dome will host two crucial USMNT matches on June 12 and June 25, alongside the tournament final on July 19. Using a 12K+ LED dome, the venue aims to replicate the stadium atmosphere, giving fans the feeling of sitting at center pitch or behind the goal.



Southern California soccer fans are getting a front-row seat to the FIFA World Cup 2026 without leaving Los Angeles, as FOX Sports and Cosm bring 40 matches to the massive 12K+ "Shared Reality" dome at Hollywood Park.

The collaboration will transform the Inglewood venue into a premier local hub for the tournament, featuring high-stakes matches for both the U.S. and Mexico national teams.

What we know:

Cosm Los Angeles features an 87-foot-diameter LED dome designed to provide a sensorial, immersive experience that bridges the gap between the virtual and physical world.

Local fans will have access to 40 live matches, specifically curated to include the most anticipated contests.

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Highlights for the Southern California crowd include:

The USMNT Opener: June 12 vs. Paraguay, live in Los Angeles.

The USMNT Finale: June 25 vs. Türkiye, live in Los Angeles.

Regional Interest: The tournament opener on June 11 featuring Mexico vs. South Africa.

What they're saying:

Michael Bucklin, SVP of Digital for FOX Sports, noted the scale of the technology being brought to the LA market.

"At FOX Sports, our goal is to make the world’s biggest events feel even bigger, and teaming up with Cosm allows us to do that quite literally — on the biggest immersive screen in live sports."

SUGGESTED:

Peter Murphy, SVP of Content & Media at Cosm, highlighted the communal aspect for host cities like LA.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with FOX Sports to super-serve fans... and bring people together through Shared Reality across our venues in three of the World Cup’s major host cities, simultaneously."

What you can do:

Los Angeles residents can secure their spots by visiting Cosm.com or utilizing the Cosm app on the App Store or Google Play.

Given the venue's location adjacent to SoFi Stadium, fans are encouraged to book early for high-demand USMNT and knockout round dates.