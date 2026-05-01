World Cup 2026 tickets: Fans slam FIFA's new pricing strategy as tournament availability lingers

The Brief High-priced tickets remain available for most World Cup group matches just one month before the June 11 kickoff, with U.S. games peaking at $4,105. Fans and critics have accused FIFA of a "monumental betrayal" due to dynamic pricing and the introduction of expensive new ticket categories. While 17 matches are sold out, seats for major teams like Argentina and Brazil are still accessible to those willing to pay thousands.



With just over a month until the World Cup begins on June 11, tickets for the majority of group-stage matches remain on general sale, though fans are facing record-high prices.

FIFA’s first-ever use of dynamic pricing has driven costs for marquee matchups into the thousands, sparking significant backlash from the global football community.

What we know:

Tickets are currently being sold through FIFA’s "last-minute sales" phase.

The most expensive group-stage ticket currently listed is for the United States’ opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles, priced at $4,105.

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The cheapest available seats are $380 for matches such as Curacao vs. Ivory Coast and Austria vs. Jordan. While 17 games—including the Mexico vs. South Africa opener—are officially sold out, premium Category 1 and 2 tickets remain for heavyweights like Argentina, Brazil, and England.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many tickets FIFA is holding back for further "dynamic" releases or how many seats will ultimately be funneled into the official resale marketplace.

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While FIFA President Gianni Infantino predicted a total sell-out for all 104 matches, the current availability of high-priced tickets suggests that demand may be hitting a price ceiling for average fans.

What they're saying:

FIFA has faced sharp criticism, with fans labeling the pricing strategy a "monumental betrayal."

Despite the outcry, FIFA has defended its model, citing unprecedented demand that Infantino described as the equivalent of "1,000 years of World Cups at once."

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Regarding the secondary market, FIFA maintains that it does not set resale prices, though the organization does collect a 30% commission on transactions within its official marketplace.

Timeline:

September 2025: Initial ticket sales phases began.

January 2026: FIFA President announces record-breaking demand.

April 2026: Resale market sees final tickets listed for as much as $2.3 million.

May 2026: Last-minute sales continue with over 80 group games still available.

June 11, 2026: Tournament kicks off in Mexico City.

June 12, 2026: USA plays its opening match in Los Angeles.

What's next:

Fans still looking for tickets can monitor the FIFA official website for "Category 4" releases, which are the most affordable but also the rarest.

As the tournament draws closer, prices on third-party and official resale platforms are expected to fluctuate wildly based on team performance and travel logistics.