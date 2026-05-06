Original Farmers Market to be transformed for FIFA World Cup

Thousands of fans are expected to flood Fifa Fan Zones when the World Cup kicks off here in Los Angeles. One of those official fan festivals will be taking place at the Original Famers Market where small businesses, restaurants, vendors are excited, hoping for a boom in business.
The Brief
The Original Farmers Market will serve as an official FIFA Fan Zone from June 18–21, hosting an estimated 5,000 fans over the four-day event.
Local small businesses, ranging from legacy vendors established in 1934 to newer shops, are preparing for a significant increase in international tourism and sales.
The landmark will feature large screens for match viewings, a dedicated beer garden for adults, and various activities designed for children.