LAPD arrests serial burglary suspect linked to 25 thefts across LA

The Brief LAPD detectives arrested 22-year-old Kevin Diaz, connecting him to approximately 25 residential burglaries across Los Angeles, including 14 in the San Fernando Valley. The arrest followed a directive from Mayor Karen Bass to surge resources and patrols in response to a recent string of burglaries, despite an overall 47% decrease in Valley residential thefts year-over-year. Investigators believe Diaz is tied to a South American organized theft group, prompting heightened collaboration between local bureaus and specialized units.



Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell have announced a significant breakthrough in a string of residential thefts with the arrest of 22-year-old Kevin Diaz, who is allegedly linked to dozens of break-ins across the region in recent weeks.

What we know:

Diaz was arrested on May 4 after a "hot prowl" burglary call in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive in West Los Angeles, according to authorities.

A resident called police after seeing a man on surveillance footage attempting to smash a glass door; officers arrived to find Diaz inside the home. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody and is currently held on $50,000 bail.

LAPD investigators have since linked Diaz to 25 burglaries. While overall residential burglary rates in the San Fernando Valley are down 47% compared to the same period in 2025, a concentrated spike in recent weeks led to a specialized law enforcement response.

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What they're saying:

"This is exactly why we have focused additional resources to the Valley and increased coordination across LAPD Bureaus: to catch these bad actors and get them off the streets," said Bass.

She emphasized that the arrest justifies her push to hire more officers to "act swiftly and strategically when crime patterns emerge."

"When our investigators identified this burglary pattern, we surged resources, increased visibility, and tightened collaboration across our specialized units. I want Angelenos to know that we are fully committed to stopping these organized burglary crews," McDonnell added.

What you can do:

Under the Mayor’s current public safety directive, several strategies are active to assist residents:

High Visibility: Residents will notice increased patrols by marked vehicles and air support units in high-risk areas.

Tech Integration: The LAPD is utilizing mobile License Plate Readers (LPRs) to track vehicles associated with organized theft groups.

Community Contact: Senior Lead Officers (SLOs) are conducting active outreach. Neighbors are encouraged to contact the West Los Angeles Detective Division at 310-444-1580 with any information regarding recent suspicious activity.

What's next:

The investigation into the broader organized theft group remains active.

Diaz has been booked for first-degree residential burglary, and detectives are working with the Commercial Crimes and Robbery-Homicide Divisions to determine if other individuals are involved in this specific crew.