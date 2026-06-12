LIVE: FIFA Fan Festival continues ahead of Team USA World Cup debut

The Brief The FIFA Fan Festival is underway at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, serving as the ultimate local hub for World Cup fans. Attendees can watch live giant-screen broadcasts of major matches and see performances by artists like Steve Aoki, Normani, and Capital Cities. The event runs through Sunday, with entry tickets priced at $10 per day and admission free for children aged 12 and under.



The FIFA World Cup has officially taken over Los Angeles, and the celebration is already underway.

As the United States prepares to open its tournament campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, the FIFA Fan Festival has launched at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, giving soccer fans an active home base to watch matches, catch live concerts, and celebrate the game.

What we know:

The festival is currently running at the Exposition Park venue and is expected to attract thousands of local and international soccer fans through Sunday.

For a $10 admission fee (children 12 and under enter free), attendees are already gaining access to live match broadcasts on giant screens, cultural programming, food and beverage vendors, and sponsor exhibits.

The ongoing event features special appearances by the official FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots: Maple, Zayu, and Clutch.

A cornerstone attraction is "Beckham's Backyard," a fan activation presented by The Home Depot and inspired by former England captain David Beckham, which features digital soccer target-practice games and family workshops.

Additionally, six official tournament retail pop-up stores are now operating across the region through July 31, selling official jerseys, apparel, hats, and mascot merchandise. The stores are located at:

Third Street Promenade (Santa Monica)

Manhattan Village (Manhattan Beach)

The Bloc (Downtown LA)

Grand Central Market (Downtown LA)

Ovation Hollywood (Hollywood)

Del Amo Fashion Center (Torrance)

Timeline:

The ongoing festival schedule and upcoming regional Fan Zone dates roll out as follows:

Friday: Broadcasts of Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and United States vs. Paraguay; live music performances by Steve Aoki and DJ Ravidrums.

Saturday: Broadcasts of Brazil vs. Morocco and Haiti vs. Scotland; live music performance by Capital Cities.

Sunday: Broadcasts of Germany vs. Curacao and Netherlands vs. Japan; live music performances by Normani and Sickick.

June 18–21: Official Fan Zone opens at The Original Farmers Market.

June 20: Official Fan Zone opens in the City of Downey.

June 25–28: Official Fan Zone opens at Union Station.

July 2–5: Official Fan Zone opens at Hansen Dam Lake.

July 4–5: Official Fan Zone opens at Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park.

July 9–11: Official Fan Zone opens at Whittier Narrows.

July 10–11: Official Fan Zone opens at Venice Beach.

July 14–15 & July 18–19: Official Fan Zones open at Fairplex in Pomona and West Harbor in San Pedro.

July 18–19: Official Fan Zone opens in Downtown Burbank.

What they're saying:

Exposition Park leadership emphasized the historic venue's readiness to step onto the international soccer stage as doors open to the public.

"Exposition Park is ready to host the ultimate soccer celebration for Los Angeles," Andrea Ambriz, general manager of Exposition Park, said in a statement. "As a global hub of sports, culture, and entertainment, we will deliver an unforgettable experience for local and international World Cup fans."

What's next:

As the main Coliseum festival wraps up this Sunday, the celebration will fragment into a series of official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones operating across the region throughout June and July to keep local communities connected to the tournament.

What you can do:

If you are planning to head down to the festival this weekend or visit any of the upcoming regional Fan Zones, tournament officials encourage you to review the full schedule of events, match listings, transportation options, and safety guidelines by visiting the official host city website at losangelesfwc26.com.