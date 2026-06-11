Fans celebrate Mexico’s tournament opener win at Casa Mexico in downtown Los Angeles

The Brief Fans packed Casa Mexico in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate Day 1 of the World Cup and watch Mexico defeat South Africa. Nick Navaro and his family joined other supporters at Casa Mexico, where fans celebrated the win and shared their love of soccer. Fans said they were excited to watch World Cup matches in Los Angeles and planned to return next week for Mexico's match against South Korea.



A sea of green, white and red took over Downtown Los Angeles Thursday for Day 1 of the World Cup.

"Just being out here in the community and watching the World Cup, we all love soccer, and just to be around people who love the sport of soccer," said Nick Navaro.

He brought his family to LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, which has been transformed into "Casa Mexico" for the World Cup.

The Navaros were elated to watch Mexico defeat South Africa and inspire the next generation of athletes.

"It's actually our life. They all play club soccer. We play soccer all day, every day, all week," said Navaro, referring to his kids.

People of all ages brought the passion and the appetite to Casa Mexico, where fans got a taste of victory and traditional Mexican food.

Beyond the food, there was plenty of celebration, both for Mexico and for the chance to see matches that happen only once every four years.

"When else do we have the opportunity to travel to get as close as possible to a game? So it's really exciting this year that it's happening," a fan cheering on Mexico told FOX 11.

Several fans said they plan to return to downtown LA next week when Mexico plays South Korea.