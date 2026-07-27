Fraser Bohm Malibu crash: Defense points to 'new evidence' in motion to drop murder charges

The Brief Attorneys for 24-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm are expected to request that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismiss murder charges against him in the October 2023 Malibu crash that killed four Pepperdine University students. Defense lawyers claim to have new evidence that undermines the murder charges, following a previous motion to dismiss that was rejected by a judge in November 2025. Prosecutors allege Bohm was driving over 100 mph when he struck students Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams along Pacific Coast Highway, while defense attorneys argue a road-rage incident led to the collision.



Lawyers representing 24-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm are expected to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss murder charges against him in connection with the October 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine University students along Pacific Coast Highway.

What we know:

Bohm’s legal team states they have discovered "powerful new evidence" that casts doubt on the murder charges filed against him. This marks the defense’s latest attempt to drop the highest charges, following a similar motion that a judge rejected in November 2025.

RELATED: Judge rejects motion to dismiss murder charges in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students

The backstory:

Prosecutors allege Bohm was driving over 100 mph along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on October 17, 2023, when he lost control of his BMW and collided with parked cars and four Alpha Phi sorority sisters standing nearby.

The defense team previously challenged the accuracy of the vehicle speed data, claiming Bohm was targeted in a road-rage incident that caused the fatal collision. Witnesses interviewed during the investigation offered conflicting accounts regarding Bohm’s driving behavior immediately preceding the crash.

Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart.

The four victims were identified as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. All four seniors were set to graduate with Pepperdine's class of 2024 and were posthumously awarded their degrees. Their deaths ignited widespread community outrage and prompted state and local officials to implement stricter traffic enforcement and safety upgrades along PCH, particularly near the stretch known locally as "Dead Man's Curve."

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