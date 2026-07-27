Fraser Bohm Malibu crash: Defense points to 'new evidence' in motion to drop murder charges
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing 24-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm are expected to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss murder charges against him in connection with the October 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine University students along Pacific Coast Highway.
What we know:
Bohm’s legal team states they have discovered "powerful new evidence" that casts doubt on the murder charges filed against him. This marks the defense’s latest attempt to drop the highest charges, following a similar motion that a judge rejected in November 2025.
RELATED: Judge rejects motion to dismiss murder charges in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students
The backstory:
Prosecutors allege Bohm was driving over 100 mph along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on October 17, 2023, when he lost control of his BMW and collided with parked cars and four Alpha Phi sorority sisters standing nearby.
The defense team previously challenged the accuracy of the vehicle speed data, claiming Bohm was targeted in a road-rage incident that caused the fatal collision. Witnesses interviewed during the investigation offered conflicting accounts regarding Bohm’s driving behavior immediately preceding the crash.
Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart.
The four victims were identified as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. All four seniors were set to graduate with Pepperdine's class of 2024 and were posthumously awarded their degrees. Their deaths ignited widespread community outrage and prompted state and local officials to implement stricter traffic enforcement and safety upgrades along PCH, particularly near the stretch known locally as "Dead Man's Curve."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Malibu crash: Man accused of killing 4 Pepperdine students ordered to stand trial
- Driver in Malibu PCH crash that left 4 Pepperdine students dead was going 104 in 45 mph zone
- Pepperdine community remembers 4 Pepperdine students killed on PCH, one year later
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This report is based on Los Angeles County Superior Court filings and law enforcement reports.