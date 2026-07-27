Hours-long standoff continues in Chatsworth with armed domestic violence suspect

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

LOS ANGELES – An hours-long standoff continues in Chatsworth between an armed suspect and police.

What we know:

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of domestic violence in the 9400 block of Thompson Avenue in Chatsworth around 2 a.m. Monday, July 27.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the armed suspect shot at deputies as well as the domestic violence victim, investigators said. However, no injuries were reported.

The victim was safely removed from the home while the suspect remains barricaded inside the home. Authorities said the suspect is armed with multiple firearms, including pistols and handguns.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.



