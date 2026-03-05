Fierce Santa Ana winds to batter Southern California through the weekend

The Brief Santa Ana winds are expected to bring gusts up to 60 mph to parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through the weekend. High wind advisories are in effect across five Southern California counties, with travel impacts and possible power outages. The strongest winds are forecast Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday expected to be the most potent day.



Fierce Santa Ana winds are expected to batter Southern California through the weekend, prompting high wind warnings and advisories across the region.

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued wind advisories in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Forecasters said the strongest winds are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where north winds could gust up to 60 mph. Officials warned that high-profile vehicles, including big rigs, face a high risk of being overturned by powerful crosswinds, especially through freeway passes along the 14 and 5 freeways.

The winds are also strong enough to topple large trees and break heavy limbs, creating a risk of falling debris and possible power outages through the weekend.

The strongest gusts are expected in the Santa Monica Mountains, along the Malibu coast, in the San Gabriel Mountains, and along the 5 Freeway corridor.

Timeline:

The most powerful winds are expected from Thursday morning and over the weekend.

Thursday, March 5

The National Weather Service said winds will peak Wednesday night into Thursday. Forecasters warned of potential power outages, downed trees, hazardous driving conditions and rough seas.

Winds are expected to calm by late morning before picking up again in the evening.

"We've got sustained 30 to 45 mile an hour winds across that 5 corridor through the Grapevine. Gusts reach up to 45 miles an hour, a good portion of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. But the concern is through the Malibu and Pacific Palisades areas right now, with the potential for gusts to reach up to 60 miles an hour and wind alerts in place through the South Bay and into Palos Verdes," explained FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan. "Orange County and the IE also could potentially be looking at gusts to 45 miles an hour."

Also in western LA County, strong winds may impact travel along the 5 and 405 freeways, with crosswinds potentially affecting flights at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the weather service said.

Friday, March 6

Strong winds and blowing debris remain possible in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire until 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

The National Weather Service said Saturday will be the most "potent" day in terms of wind speeds during the Santa Ana event.

Sunday, March 8

While not quite as strong as Saturday, powerful winds are expected to continue Sunday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Dig deeper:

Officials said fire danger is not a major concern during this wind event.

What's next:

Pleasant temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend and into next week.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the 80s for the LA Marathon,

Also, there's a slight chance of rain for parts of the Southland.

"Mainly for areas south. Orange County, San Diego, just a 10% chance of a sporadic shower if everything holds together. And even our mountain communities could see a little bit of precipitation in our desert areas," Khan added.