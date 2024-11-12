Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death revealed

Legendary Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died from septic shock, according to a death certificate made public Tuesday.

According to the document obtained by TMZ, secondary causes of the Dodger icon's Oct. 22 death at age 63 were listed as "decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis" and "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis."

The document also indicates that Valenzuela may have suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disease.

Funeral services for Valenzuela were held last Wednesday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. The death certificate states that he was cremated.

Valenzuela is survived by his wife, Linda and four children, Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda and Maria Fernanda, and seven grandchildren.

Valenzuela would have turned 64 on Nov. 1, the day the Dodgers celebrated their World Series victory.

Valenzuela made his major league debut at age 19 with the Dodgers on Sept. 15, 1980, throwing 17 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run for the remainder of the season.

Valenzuela became the only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season in 1981.

The Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees in six games in 1981, with Valenzuela winning Game 3 at Dodger Stadium after the team had lost the first two games in New York. Valenzuela was also on the Dodgers team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland A's.

Valenzuela was a six-time All Star with the Dodgers, won a Gold Glove Award in 1986 and Silver Slugger Awards in 1981 and 1983.