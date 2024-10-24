Dodgers unveil uniform patch honoring Fernando Valenzuela

The Brief The Dodgers will wear a uniform patch honoring the late Fernando Valenzuela. Fernando Valenzuela passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees begins Friday, Oct. 25.



Credit: LA Dodgers

In memory of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, the boys in blue will wear a new uniform patch honoring the late pitcher and broadcaster.

The circular patch with the words "Fernando 34" will be worn during the World Series and throughout the 2025 season, the Dodgers announced Thursday.

Valenzuela passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, after a lengthy hospital stay days before the start of the World Series between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

RELATED:

No cause of death was given, but the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Valenzuela, part of the Dodgers' Spanish-language broadcast team, would sit out the rest of the season due to an unspecified health problem.

He is the only player to win the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season (1981). His No. 34 jersey was retired by the Dodgers in 2023.

Valenzuela had an outstanding career, finishing with a 173-153 record, starting in 424 of 453 games, and with a 3.54 ERA.

Game 1 of the World Series starts Friday between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.