Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

Fernando Valenzuela, a cherished member of the Los Angeles Dodgers family as a player and broadcaster, has died at 63.

The gut-wrenching update comes amid the Dodgers' World Series run and weeks after the team confirmed Valenzuela would be stepping away from his broadcasting duties to focus on his health.

The Dodgers made the announcement of Valenzuela's death on Tuesday, October 22.

"Fernandomanía por siempre," the team's post read. "Fernandomanía forever."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement:

"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomanía.’ His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.

Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.

We will honor Fernando’s memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando’s family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico."

Born in Navojoa, Mexico in 1960, the legendary left-hander began his career with the Dodgers in 1980 when he appeared in two games. The following season, he had a breakout year and garnered national attention when he won his first eight games, including five by shutout. He then became the only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season. The pitching sensation drew thousands of Mexican-American fans to Dodgers Stadium and stadiums nationwide, sparking a craze known as "Fernandomanía."

Valenzuela had an outstanding career, finishing with a 173-153 record, starting in 424 of 453 games, and with a 3.54 ERA.

Dodgers executive Stan Kasten released a statement in response to "El Toro's" death:

"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando.

He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomanía season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."

The Dodgers retired No. 34 in Valenzuela's honor last season.

"What he accomplished during his playing career, not only on the field but in the community, is extraordinary. He truly lit up the imaginations of baseball fans everywhere. It's hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base than the one Fernando has had," Dodgers executive Stan Kasten said ahead of the retirement jersey ceremony in 2023.

Since the Dodgers began retiring jerseys in 1972, all but one of the 11 jerseys before Valenzuela's were worn by members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. The exception was Jim Gilliam, the longtime Dodgers infielder, outfielder and coach whose No. 19 was retired on Oct. 10, 1978, before Game 1 of the World Series, two days after he died from a massive brain hemorrhage at the age of 49.

Valenzuela's illness was not disclosed. He was due to celebrate his 64th birthday on Friday, Nov. 1.