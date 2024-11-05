Fernando Valenzuela’s public funeral Mass to be held in downtown LA Wednesday: How to attend

The Brief A public funeral Mass is scheduled in downtown Los Angeles for the legendary Fernando Valenzuela. The Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, with entry set to begin at 9:45 a.m. The memorial will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited space.



A public funeral Mass will be held Wednesday for legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died Oct. 22 at age 63.

The Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, with an entry procession set to begin at 9:45 a.m.

According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the Mass will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited space inside the cathedral. A public viewing area will be available on the Cathedral Plaza, also with limited capacity. The Mass will also be live-streamed on olacathedral.org/fernando34.

Archdiocese officials urged anyone hoping to attend to take public transportation or ride-hailing services, since there will be no public parking available in the cathedral parking structure.

A cause of death for Valenzuela has not been disclosed. He was a Spanish-language broadcaster for the team, but he stepped away from the mic in late September for undisclosed health reasons. The team announced in early October that he would sit out the rest of the season.

Born in Navojoa, Mexico, Valenzuela was the youngest of 12 children. The Dodgers purchased Valenzuela's contract from Leones de Yucatan of the Mexican League on July 6, 1979, and assigned him to their Class-A California League affiliate in Lodi.

Valenzuela was taught to throw his famed screwball by Dodgers pitcher Bobby Castillo following the 1979 season. Armed with the new pitch, Valenzuela led the Texas League in strikeouts in 1980.

Valenzuela made his major league debut at age 19 with the Dodgers on Sept. 15, 1980, throwing 17 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run for the remainder of the season.

When Jerry Reuss pulled a leg muscle 24 hours before his scheduled opening day start in 1981 and Burt Hooton wasn't ready to fill in, Valenzuela became the Dodgers opening day starter, pitching a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over the defending National League West champion Houston Astros.

He then went on an unprecedented career-opening run, with complete games in his first eight career starts -- five of them shutouts -- and a 0.50 ERA, inspiring what would be dubbed "Fernandomania."

Valenzuela became the only player to win the Cy Young Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season in 1981.

The Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees in six games in 1981, with Valenzuela winning Game 3 at Dodger Stadium after the team had lost the first two games in New York. Valenzuela was also on the Dodgers team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland A's.

Valenzuela was a six-time All Star with the Dodgers, won a Gold Glove Award in 1986 and Silver Slugger Awards in 1981 and 1983.

He pitched a no-hitter in 1990, immortalized by Vin Scully's call, "If you have a sombrero, throw it to the sky."

After being released by the Dodgers in 1991, Valenzuela pitched for the Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. He was 173-153 and had a 3.54 ERA in a 17-season major league career that ended in 1997.

Valenzuela was a Dodgers broadcaster from 2003 until his death.

Fans loved Fernando for his accomplishments, but also for his everyman physique and down-to-earth manner.

His uncommon modesty was on display in a series of interviews with MLB.com in 2021 marking the 40th anniversary of Fernandomania, when he was asked how he wanted to be remembered.

"It would be really great if they remembered me as someone who always tried his best to always give them a good show, so that they could have fun with this beautiful game," he said.

His memory was honored throughout the Dodgers' World Series run this season, with a flowered cross placed next to his retired number 34 at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers' championship parade and stadium celebration were held Friday on what would have been Valenzuela's 64th birthday.

A six-story mural of Valenzuela was unveiled Sunday in Boyle Heights.

Valenzuela is survived by his wife Linda and four children, Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda and Maria Fernanda, and seven grandchildren.