FDA issues new warning linking breast implants to additional cancers

There’s a new warning about rare cancers connected to breast implants.

Unlike a previous warning from the FDA, the two types of cancers can develop in the scar tissue capsule that builds up around the implant.

It doesn't matter whether the implant is smooth or textured, doctors say.

The rare cancers are a squamous cell carcinoma and lymphomas.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos is advising his patients of the risks and warning them that the implants will need to be replaced.

"Devil's advocate would say 'well would these patients ever have these cancers if it was not for them having breast implants since these cancers only arise on the capsule that forms as a result of breast implants. At this point, we don't know the answer," Dr. Anastasatos said.

So far, the FDA reported fewer than 20 cases of carcinoma and fewer than 30 cases of various lymphomas.

More information can be found on the FDA website.