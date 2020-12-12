FBI: Man suspected in murder of the mother of his child, arrested and returned from Mexico

A man charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of the mother of his child was arrested in Mexico and returned to Los Angeles Saturday.

Andres Zambrano, believed to be 30-years-old, was arrested while eating at a restaurant in Colima, Mexico, Friday by Mexican authorities, returned to California Saturday, and turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the FBI.

FBI agents and LAPD detectives had developed information on Zambrano's whereabouts and provided it to Mexican authorities in the Colima area, the FBI said.

Zambrano is accused of shooting the mother of his then-2-year-old child in front of her Los Angeles home on March 16, 2017. Based on the investigation by LAPD detectives, Zambrano was charged with murder in Los Angeles and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on March 20, 2017, the FBI said.

Less than two weeks later, he was charged with the federal crime of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2019, the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, the LAPD, the sheriff's department and counterparts in Mexico publicized the cases of a dozen fugitives, including Zambrano, who had allegedly committed crimes in Los Angeles and fled, many to Mexico.

The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, but it was undisclosed whether someone will qualify for the reward.

Booking information was not immediately available.

