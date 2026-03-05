Britney Spears arrested for alleged DUI in California

The Brief Britney Spears was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old singer was booked early Thursday morning and released several hours later. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.



Pop icon Britney Spears was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County Wednesday night, TMZ reports.

What we know:

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Spears was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. local time.

Inmate records show the "Baby One More Time" singer was booked around 3 a.m. and released just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Following her arrest, the 44-year-old singer has since deactivated her Instagram profile.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where in Ventura County she was pulled over and if she was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.

It has not been confirmed if anyone else was in the vehicle during the incident.

Spears or her team have not yet commented on the incident.

Dig deeper:

TMZ reports the arrest comes just days after Spears was granted a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old Louisiana man, whom she claimed had been stalking and harassing her online since 2013. The man was arrested for trespassing after showing up at her Southern California home in 2025.

Spears’ recent arrest follows a period of major personal transitions, including the landmark 2021 termination of her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship.

Just last month, the singer reportedly finalized a "landmark" sale of her entire music catalog to the publisher Primary Wave. While the exact sale price was not disclosed in legal documents, industry reports estimate the deal is valued at approximately $200 million.

What's next:

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.