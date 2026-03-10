Dispute over loud music leads to shooting in Mid-City
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Los Angeles over apparent loud music, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 1800 block of Alsace Avenue, just south of Venice Boulevard near Redondo Avenue in the Mid-City neighborhood.
According to police, the suspect was inside his car when he allegedly pointed a gun at someone who asked him to turn down his music.
After shots were fired, the suspect fled back inside an apartment, leading to a brief standoff.
SkyFOX over the scene showed evidence markers identifying numerous shell casings on the ground. Behind an LAPD vehicle, a gun and a knife were recovered, which investigators believe were discarded or seized during the arrest.
The LAPD Force Investigation Division is currently on-site to begin a formal use-of-force investigation.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear exactly how many shots were fired or whether the suspect discharged his weapon during the confrontation.
While a gun and knife were recovered, police have not yet confirmed if both weapons belonged to the suspect or how they were used during the initial dispute.
What's next:
Detectives will continue to process the crime scene on Alsace Avenue, focusing on the ballistics marked by the evidence tags. A formal report from the LAPD regarding the specific charges against the suspect and the details of the use-of-force review is expected later today.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.