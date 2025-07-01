FBI executes search warrant at Wilmington home

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A federal search warrant was executed by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at a home in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The FBI and LAPD activity was reported at a home in the 1400 block of N. Marine Avenue in the Wilmington neighborhood.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed multiple people wearing FBI jackets in the front yard of the home. Under a white awning, people who appeared to be residents of the home were seen covered in blankets.

According to the FBI, its SWAT team was used during the execution of that warrant. The LAPD confirmed units were on scene around 4:35 a.m.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

