1 found dead in Santa Ana apartment fire

A person was found dead when crews knocked down a fire at an apartment complex in Santa Ana overnight.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the 911 call reporting the fire on the 1200 block of East Borchard Avenue came in around 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the windows of a downstairs unit and the fire was threatening the units above. Officials said the fire was knocked down in under five minutes. However, an adult victim was found dead inside the unit where the fire started.

No other injuries were reported and the fire was contained to a single unit.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.