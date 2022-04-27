Fatal head-on crash turns into shooting investigation in South LA

A fatal head-on collision has turned into a shooting investigation in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officials said a crash was initially reported at the intersection of East Gage Avenue and South Avalon Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. When paramedics arrived, they realized one of the crash victims had been shot, and he was declared dead at the scene.

"At this point, what we know is this individual was shot, and it appears he was in his car when he was shot -- probably a block or two east of this location. So, we’re reviewing video and trying to figure out what led up to this," said Lt. Ryan Rabbett with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Homicide Division.

The second crash victim was not injured, Lt. Rabbett said. He was interviewed by detectives and released at the scene.

A description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle was not available.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.

