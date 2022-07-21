1 person killed in 710 Freeway shooting in South Gate

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on the 710 Freeway in South Gate.

It happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway and the Firestone exit.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the male victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org