Family-owned Inglewood bakery offers treats to satisfy every sweet tooth

From homemade peach cobbler, chocolate chip cookies, to strawberry banana pudding, a family-owned Inglewood bakery offers a delicious array of mouthwatering desserts to satisfy any sweet tooth and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

"If we wouldn’t eat it, why would we expect you to?" is the motto at Sweet Red Peach Bakery.

They take pride in each sweet treat.

For the upcoming romantic holiday, they are offering special chocolate chip cookies with and without pecans and a variety of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Even though Valentine's Day is around the corner, love is the theme here year-round. The owner said she opened the business after she was encouraged to follow her passion by her late mother.

"My mom has passed and my dad has totally been so supportive. Throughout everything. My mom, before she passed she said ‘pursue your dream,'" owner Karolyn Plummer said. "Not taking anything away from teaching because I love teaching. That was my passion also, but I really, truly am blessed to have found what I love to do."

Like many Southern California restaurants, the small, family-run business has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. They tried to expand by buying the space next door but were unable to since their rent would double.

The bakery is making the best of its situation and looks forward to serving you soon.

Click here if you would like more information about Sweet Red Peach Bakery.

