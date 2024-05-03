Family disturbance suspect shot by deputies in La Puente

A family disturbance suspect was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County deputies in La Puente overnight.

LA County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gomez said around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Industry Station deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Willow and Temple avenues regarding a family disturbance.

Lt. Gomez said when deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect along with some of his family members who alleged there had been a family altercation.

Deputies attempted to detain the suspect and at some point, he managed to arm himself with what authorities described as a "paint roller brush type of object."

The sheriff’s official said the suspect proceeded to use the object as a weapon. Deputies deployed less-than-lethal weapons that were unsuccessful. Ultimately, deputies ended up shooting at the suspect, Gomez said.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators continue to canvass the area for surveillance footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

