Family celebrates birthday of boy named after FOX 11 anchor

article

We all know names like Alex, Alexander, Alexandria – and even Alec – are fairly common around the world.

But when you see the name "Elex," chances are, we're talking about FOX 11's own Elex Michaelson.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A viewer reached out to Elex telling him that she named her son after the FOX 11 anchor.

On Thursday, the viewer's family celebrated little Elex's first birthday.

Advertisement

From all of us at FOX 11, we wish Elex Anthony Aslanyan a very, very happy birthday!