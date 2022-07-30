False reports of active shooter at Onatrio Mills mall: Police

l After initial reports, an active shooter situation at the Ontario Mills mall was found to be a false alarm Saturday night, according to officials.

The Ontario Fire Department reported that they were sending units to the mall after "multiple callers reporting they are sheltering in place." Other posts on social media reported people hiding in the mall as well, however the reports of a shooter were quickly found to be unfounded.

Just more than 10 minutes after Ontario Fire Department's report, Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz tweeted, "Reports of an active shooter [at the] Ontario Mills Mall is false. The mall is safe." Shortly after that, Ontario Fire confirmed Lorenz's tweet saying they had cleared the mall.

No evidence of a shooter was found, the department said, but also advised people to stay away from the area while authorities investigated.