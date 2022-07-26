San Pedro community demands answers after deadly park shooting

Members of the San Pedro community came out in force Tuesday night to demand answers for a shooting over the weekend that left two dead and six others injured in a busy Peck Park. Community members packed the Peck Park auditorium for a town hall held by the Los Angeles Police Department and other community officials.

The investigation continues after eight people were shot, two of whom were killed, around 4 p.m. Sunday. LAPD investigators estimate that around 500 people were gathered at the park at the time of the shooting. At that time the park was playing host to a car show and softball game.

While there's been much talk about the car show that day and whether it had proper permits, LAPD officials said Tuesday night that the shooting was not tied to the show.

"What I can tell you is that the Peace Ride is not related to the shooting," LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez told the crowd Tuesday. "We haven't found any evidence to tie them or their participation or any of their participants to the homicide."

The six survivors from Sunday's shooting were all transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police haven't released the identities of any of the eight people shot, but say that their ages range between 24 and 53 years old.

City News Service contributed to this report.