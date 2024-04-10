Inappropriate photos circulating at Fairfax High School prompts LAUSD investigation

article

Los Angeles school officials announced Wednesday that they are investigating allegations of inappropriate photos being created and shared within the Fairfax High School community.

"Based on the school’s preliminary investigation, the images were allegedly created and shared on a third-party messaging app unaffiliated with Los Angeles Unified," officials said in a statement. "Los Angeles Unified remains steadfast in providing training on the ethical use of technology – including A.I. – and is committed to enhancing education around digital citizenship, privacy and safety for all in our school communities."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Beverly Hills Unified investigating AI-generated nude photos of middle school students

Word of the investigation follows the expulsion of five Beverly Hills Unified School District students, determined to have been behind the creation and circulation of fake nude photos of fellow students generated using artificial intelligence.

The students allegedly superimposed pictures of classmates’ faces onto nude bodies generated by artificial intelligence. According to the district, 16 eighth-grade students were targeted by the pictures, which were shared through messaging apps.

Similar photos were also discovered earlier this month at Laguna Beach High School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: AI-generated nude photos of Laguna Beach HS students under investigation

If a California student shares a nude photo of a classmate without consent, the student could be prosecuted under state laws dealing with child pornography and disorderly conduct, experts say.

But these laws would not necessarily apply to AI-generated "deepfake" photos.

Deepfake technology can be used to combine photos of real people with computer-generated nude bodies. Such fake images can be produced using only a cellphone.

Several federal bills have been proposed, including one that would make it illegal to produce and share AI-generated sexually explicit material without the consent of the individuals portrayed. Another bill would allow victims to sue.

In California, lawmakers have proposed extending prohibitions on revenge porn and child porn to computer-generated images. School districts are trying to get a handle on the technology.

LAUSD officials did not disclose whether Los Angeles police or school police have been involved in this investigation.