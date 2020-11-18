Exclusive: Eric Hacopian breaks down war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

It’s been over a week since a ceasefire agreement was signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia— bringing in Russian peacekeepers for the next five years into the region.

There are a lot of unknowns about the agreement including what happens when the five years are up.

American political consultant Eric Hacopian who now lives in Armenia, explains why the war wasn’t immediately stopped by world powers and contextualized what happened — and why it happened this way.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 11’s Araskya Karapetyan, Hacopian provides historical insight on the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, how this war was unlike any other, the war crimes committed, the recent ceasefire, the political chess match in the Caucasus, why there was a lack of international involvement, why it is important to recognize Artsakh, and his message to the Armenian Diaspora— among other things.

Hacopian is a 30-year veteran of American politics, having worked on local and presently campaigns over the years. Hacopian has his own political consulting firm— EDH & Associates, a Southern California-based firm.

