Eva Longoria calls out Hollywood for unfair treatment

Eva Longoria said Tuesday that female directors of color don’t get as many chances as White men in Hollywood.

"I felt the weight of my community, I felt the weight of every female director because we don’t get a lot of bites at the apple," the "Desperate Housewives" alum said at Cannes of her feature directorial debut "Flamin’ Hot" during the Kering Women in Motion talk.

Longoria, who has directed episodes of "Black-ish" and "Jane the Virgin," said she realized the last Latina-directed studio film was 20 years ago.

"When I was acting I didn’t feel like I was reaching my full potential as a human being," she said. "I was like, ‘I go to work, I stand on a mark, I say my lines and I go home. I don’t edit it. I don’t cast it. I don’t put the music over it. I don’t market it. I don’t have a say in anything,' and that really bothered me, so immediately I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t like this. I’m going to go back to producing and directing," which she said she had been doing before she became famous for "Desperate Housewives."

The "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" actress has since taken a step back from acting to focus on producing and directing.

