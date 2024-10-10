Actress Esme Bianco claims DA Gascón ignored her claims about Marilyn Manson

"Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco lashed out at Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Thursday, saying he ignored her requests to meet with him and failed to make a timely decision on whether to prosecute rock star Marilyn Manson over her claims that she was sexually abused by the musician.

On Thursday, dozens of prosecutors walked out of the L.A. Hall of Justice building to stand behind Bianco.

"Victims have to be treated with dignity and part of that is bringing charges in a timely manner," said Bianco.

"I am one of over a dozen women who have come forward publicly at immense personal risk to provide evidence about how Marilyn Manson has sexually assaulted them," the actress said at a news conference outside the district attorney's downtown Los Angeles headquarters. "We are all still waiting for answers."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Esmé Bianco attends the global unveiling of the Faberge X Game of Thrones Egg on December 10, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"Not until he knew I would stand up and publicly demand answers while sharing a podium with his political opponent did he try to offer some explanation," she said of a statement released Wednesday night by the District Attorney's Office in which Gascón said prosecutors were investigating "new evidence" involving Manson that has emerged within the last few weeks.

RELATED: 'New evidence' emerges in Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case, DA says

The actress said, "The very least the elected district attorney can do is investigate and prosecute cases in a reasonable time frame. This is what true dignity and respect looks like to survivors. Justice delayed is justice denied."

Bianco -- who called herself a "survivor of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking" -- said it was almost four years ago when she "did what victims of rape are supposed to do -- I went to the police," telling reporters at the news conference, which included Gascón's November election opponent, former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

"I described to them in agonizing detail how the rock musician Brian Warner, better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, had raped and abused me over the course of our relationship," she said. "I presented to them hundreds of pieces of evidence, including photos of my body covered in bites, bruises and knife wounds, emails and text messages, threats to my immigration status."

The actress said she has been waiting for a decision ever since the potential case was presented to the District Attorney's Office in the fall of 2022 for a prosecutorial decision after a 19-month investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"I have been waiting for that decision ever since," she said, noting that she "has received death threats to myself, my family, my friends."

Bianco said she has reached out directly to the district attorney to ask him to meet with her to "offer an explanation about why they still haven't made a decision on whether to prosecute, and said that "time and again, he has ignored me."

In his statement Wednesday night, Gascón said he had received "requests from victims to meet personally to discuss the case, however, as the case is being investigated it would be inappropriate for me, as district attorney, to meet with victims during this time."

He said senior staff members from the District Attorney's Office have met with the alleged victims and that prosecutors "continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process" and that the office is "committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect."

"... It is our office's responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision ... We anticipate making a filing decision soon and will provide an update when that time comes. At that time, I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them."

Gascón added that "experienced prosecutors from our office's Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation" and that "new evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD."

The 54-year-old musician's attorney, Howard King, disputed the allegations in comments to the Los Angeles Times.

"They are false, alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago and (are) part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner (Manson) who have weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories," he said.

A lawsuit in which Bianco sued Manson for alleged sexual assault and battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters was settled, according to court papers obtained last year.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2021 in Los Angeles federal court, alleged that Bianco was invited to Los Angeles from the United Kingdom by Manson with the promise of work, and after moving into the Goth rocker's West Hollywood apartment in 2011, she was not allowed to eat, sleep or leave without his permission.

The terms of the lawsuit settlement were not released.

Manson has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by Ashley Walters, a photographer who worked with and for Manson Records from May 2010 to October 2011. She alleged the singer sexually abused and battered her multiple times and required her to travel with drugs. She also claimed that Manson bragged about raping women and showed her a video of himself abusing an underage girl.

Manson attorney Gene Williams Stern said that much of what Walters alleged was contradictory. He also said Walters did not provide proof of any threats by Manson against her, but only that he was "bad" and "scary."

Walters' case is still working its way through the civil court system. She came forward along with several other women who accused the singer of sexual abuse, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.