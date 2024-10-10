'New evidence' emerges in Marilyn Manson sexual abuse case, DA says

The Source Rock star Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by numerous women. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday that prosecutors from his office's sex crimes division are "carefully reviewing new leads. Gascón added that senior staff members have met with alleged victims.



"It is our office's responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision. Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process," the DA's office said in a statement. "We are committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect."

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by Ashley Walters, a photographer who worked with and for Manson Records from May 2010 to October 2011.

She alleged the singer sexually abused and battered her multiple times and required her to travel with drugs. She also maintained that he bragged about raping women and showed her a video of himself abusing an underage girl.

Manson attorney Gene Williams Stern said that much of what Walters alleged was contradictory and that the evidence showed she knew the alleged abuses were wrong at the time. He also said Walters did not provide proof of any threats by Manson.

Walters' case is still working its way through the court system. She came forward along with several other women who accused the singer of sexual abuse, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood said she had been raped and abused, and she gave testimony to a Congressional committee in 2018, both without naming anyone. Then in an Instagram post in February of 2020, Wood named Manson, saying he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson was dropped by his record label. Several other women came forward with similar allegations. At least three of them filed lawsuits.

In Nov. 2021, the LASD raided Warner’s home, executing a search warrant for his belongings.

Manson in March filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Wood and her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship. The lawsuit alleged that Wood’s allegations were fabricated, and that she and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, used false pretenses including a phony letter from the FBI to convince other women to come forward with sexual abuse allegations and coached them on what to say about Manson.

The LASD turned in the findings of its investigation into Manson to the DA's office in 2022.