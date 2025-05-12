Erewhon opening first store in Ventura County

Upscale Southern California grocery store Erewhon is opening its first store in Ventura County.

The store, which will be located at the Lakes at Thousand Oaks shopping center, is scheduled to open next year. An exact date was not revealed.

The space was previously occupied by Lassen's.

This location will be the 11th store in Southern California, according to Erewhon's website .

Stores in Glendale, Manhattan Beach, and West Hollywood are also "coming soon."