Emmanuel Haro: Parents of missing California baby due in court Tuesday

The Brief Emmanuel Haro's parents, Jake and Rebecca, are due in court Tuesday. The couple were arrested on suspicion of murder late last week. At this stage of the investigation, authorities no longer believe Emmanuel is alive.



The two-county search for 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro continues as his parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, make their first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Both parents were arrested on suspicion of murder late last week.

What we know:

Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing and kidnapped by his mother during the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 14, from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa. Days later, investigators said they found "inconsistencies" in Rebecca Haro's story and that she, along with Emmanuel's father, had stopped cooperating with them.

On Friday, Aug. 22, both parents were arrested on suspicion of murder. At this point in the investigation, authorities presume the 7-month-old is dead and that the kidnapping never happened.

The infant's disappearance led to an all-out hunt in several areas in the Inland Empire, including around the couple's Cabazon home and a remote area in Moreno Valley off the 60 Freeway. Riverside County jail records show both parents are each facing one count of felony murder with malice.

Rebecca and Jake Haro.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The other side:

Rebecca Haro maintains her innocence behind bars. "I want to be out looking for my baby," she told the Southern California News Group. "I will not give up. I will not give up on my baby." She also said the same applies to her husband, saying, "He's a good dad. He would never hurt a baby."

The two also share a 2-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old, who is a stepchild to Jake Haro.

RELATED: Emmanuel Haro's mother speaks from jail, insists 7-month-old baby was kidnapped

Dig deeper:

A lawyer representing Jake Haro said Emmanuel's parents received death threats as the search for the baby intensified.

Court records show Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in Riverside County in a separate case in 2018. He's currently on probation after he was convicted and jailed on those charges in 2023. "He reached a deal through a plea agreement," his attorney said.

RELATED: Emmanuel Haro: Search intensifies for missing California baby; parents allegedly getting death threats

What's next:

It's unclear whether the district attorney's office in Riverside County or San Bernardino County will file charges. Once that happens, Rebecca and Jake Haro could be arraigned as soon as Tuesday afternoon.