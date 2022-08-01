Elvis Presley jewelry going up for auction

If you're hoping to own a piece of the King of Rock and Roll himself, now's your chance.

A collection of jewelry gifted from Elvis to his manager Colonel Tom Parker is going up for auction Aug. 27.

Hundreds of items ranging from jewel-encrusted gold rings and cufflinks to watches and chains - will be up for grabs, most of the pieces provided by Presley's former wife, Priscilla.

She told Reuters Presley bought or commissioned jewelry for Parker because he "already had everything he needed and the Presleys did not know what else to buy him."

She added that she supported the auction due in part to all the fake Elvis artifacts out there.

"I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it," she said.

You can see the items up for auction by tapping or clicking here.



