Crews make progress containing Elm Fire in Riverside County

Firefighters continue to work around the clock to put out a wildfire that broke out in Riverside County over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, the Elm Fire burning in Cabazon has scorched 65 acres and at last check it was 15% contained.

The fire broke out Saturday around 9:20 a.m. near Ida Avenue and Peach Street. The cause remains under investigation.

No evacuation orders or warnings are in place, but Esparanza Avenue between Almond and Eucalyptus streets remains closed at this time.

As of Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported forward rate of spread had been stopped.