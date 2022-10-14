Election 2022: How to track your mail-in ballot in California

Election Day is Nov. 8 and vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to all registered California voters.

According to state election officials, vote-by-mail ballots were sent out on Oct. 10 and drop boxes opened on Oct. 11.

Voters wishing to mail there ballots can drop it off at any secure ballot box between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8. To find a drop-off location near you click here.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county election officials no later than seven days after Election Day. Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at any polling site before 8 p.m. Election Day.

Status of your ballot

After mailing your ballot, you can check on its status through the state's Where’s My Ballot? program.

Once signing up, you can check when your ballot was mailed, received, and counted.

Voters can also receive notifications via email, text, or voice message from the county regarding their ballot status.

Voters who sign up will also receive notifications on when the deadline is to return their mail-in ballots and whether the ballot was accepted and/or not completed properly.

Replacement ballot

Voters may receive a replacement ballot if their original ballot was lost, damaged, or destroyed.California voters must fill out a form online to receive their replacement. You can find the form by clicking here.