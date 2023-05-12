Elderly woman killed after being struck by school bus La Puente

An elderly woman died after being struck by a school bus in La Puente.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 76-year-old woman was walking northbound on North Unruh Avenue, just south of Fairgrove Avenue, when the school bus struck her.

The victim, who has not been identified, died due to her injuries. No one in the bus was injured; it is unknown if any children were inside the bus at the time of the collision.

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigating Officer W. Benson at the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park Area at (626) 338-1164.