Elderly man stabbed to death inside his vehicle in South LA, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after stabbing a 70-year-old man to death inside his car in South Los Angeles.

25-year-old Keonte Woods was arrested Thursday, about a week after murdering the victim, Dal Lee.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Lee’s car was in a parking lot in the 100 block of East 50th Street. He walked to his van and sat in the front seat, that is when Woods approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck. The suspect then fled on foot.

Lee was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It is unknown what led to the stabbing or if the victim and suspect knew each other. Woods is behind bars with bail set at $2,000,000.