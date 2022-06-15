El Monte police shooting: Memorial grows for fallen officers

A community is grieving and a memorial continues to grow outside the El Monte Police Department after two officers were killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.

RELATED: 2 El Monte police officers killed by 'coward,' interim chief says

Investigators said the two officers were ambushed after responding to a call near the Siesta Inn near Garvey and Central avenues Monday evening. City officials said in a press release when the officers arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire, and two officers were struck by the bullets.

The two officers were rushed to the LAC +USC Medical Center where they died from their injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities said the suspect was killed at the scene.

After 11 p.m Monday, a police procession for the fallen officer from the hospital to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Several agencies in surrounding cities showed their support and joined the procession.

The names of the officers have not been released, only revealing one of the officers was a 22-year veteran of the force and the other had been with the department for less than a year.

