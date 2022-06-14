2 El Monte police officers dead after shooting

Two police officers are dead after being shot in El Monte.

Authorities responded to a call near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue Monday evening. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two officers with the El Monte Police Department were shot by a gunman.

The suspect died after the shooting, LASD told FOX 11. Both officers were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the City of El Monte.

Officials did not specify how the shootings broke out in the first place or what ultimately killed the suspect.

LASD is helping El Monte PD with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.